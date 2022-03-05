Geekbench bans four Galaxy flagships after Samsung was found throttling performance

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Samsung has been deliberately slowing down apps on Galaxy smartphones. It was reported that a pre-installed app called 'Game Optimization Service' has been throttling the performance of some apps on Galaxy smartphones. Samsung issued a statement saying that it will allow users with options to set the performance level. Following this fiasco, Geekbench has banned four Samsung Galaxy S-series flagships from its benchmarking app.

Geekbench says that the company sees the move of prioritizing benchmarking applications to run at full force as 'manipulation'. The popular benchmarking application has now removed four Galaxy flagship smartphones from the Android Benchmark chart on the Geekbench Browser. These smartphones contain all the models of Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22.

Geekbench says that the list of delisted devices contains Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE models as well. However, they couldn't find a concrete evidence of throttling in Galaxy Note and A-series devices so they're still listed. Even though Samsung has said that it will add an ability to allow the user to control the performance of the applications, Geekbench says that their policy is such that these devices will remain delisted permanently.

In a statement to AndroidPolice, Geekbench said:

"Earlier this week, we were made aware of Samsung's Game Optimizing Service (GOS) and how it throttles the performance of games and applications. GOS decides to throttle (or not to throttle) applications using application identifiers and not application behavior. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation as major benchmark applications, including Geekbench, are not throttled by this service."

This isn't the first time Android manufacturers have been caught limiting the performance of their devices. Last year, OnePlus was caught disabling the Prime core of the Snapdragon 888 chip in certain apps to conserve power. Following this, the OnePlus 9 series was also banned from Geekbench and still remains delisted to date. On the other hand, Samsung continues to throttle the performance of its devices and the company has not provided a timeline for when the update that will disable throttling will make its way to the users.

Via: AndroidPolice