Gboard’s grammar correction is no longer Pixel 6 exclusive

When Google unveiled the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it announced some of the exclusive features that were available only on the Pixel 6 devices. One of these features is the Gboard's 'Grammar Check' tool that "works entirely on-device to preserve privacy, detecting and suggesting corrections for grammatical errors while the user is typing." Now, according to multiple reports, the same functionality is now available on other Pixel phones.

What the tool does is that it automatically checks your sentences for correct grammar so that you can send more professionally written messages and mail. The whole process takes offline and Google touts that it only takes 20MB of storage on Pixel 6. The errors are marked by a blue underline tapping on which shows the correct grammar.

If you update the Gboard app to the latest version on your Pixel device, it should automatically get enabled. But if it isn't, then you can go to Gboard settings → Text correction → Grammar check and turn on the toggle. As XDA Developers note, you can also enable it on other Android devices by modifying the build.prop file, but we would recommend you to wait for the official support.

For now, it only works for the English language. Google says that it will support “more languages in the near future,” but for now you can use the offline grammar check on most Android apps like email and messaging clients. Though grammar check won't be available in WebView apps.

Via: XDA Developers