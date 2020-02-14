Google is rolling out a new feature, Emoji Kitchen, that allows users to mash-up emojis to create new combinations. The feature is now available on Gboard for Android.

Emoji Kitchen enables users to take their favorite emojis and mix them into customized stickers. However, it works only with those supported by Google. Users cannot just mix any two emojis together. As of now, the emoji sticker pack features 40 emoji combinations built by developer Maxence Guegnolle.

The stickers work across all popular apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Messenger, Messages by Google, Snapchat, Telegram and more.

“When you tap the face with a cowboy hat emoji — YEEHAW now you have monkey cowboy, ghost cowboy, laughing cowboy, kissy cowboy, in love cowboy, pleading cowboy and of course pensive cowboy,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: Google Blog