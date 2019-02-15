Google’s Gboard for iPhones enables haptic feedback for free

Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that make a big difference when it comes to typing. And since we’re talking about smartphones, we aren’t discussing the nuances between Cherry MX Blacks and Razer Greens.

Instead, we’re talking about Apple’s ignorance of haptic feedback when it comes to typing. As 9to5Google notes, there are very few third-party keyboards that offer buzzes on presses and the few that do will charge users for the privilege. Most stick with the audible “click” onomatopoeia.

Well, Google is finally making use of the Taptic Engine with version 1.40 of Gboard for iOS, baking in a settings toggle to “enable haptic feedback on key press.” That means that any model that is the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus or newer can take advantage of this. No iPads, though — none are equipped with said Taptic Engine for nuanced and controllable vibrations.

Hit the source link below this story to take a look. Or, if you have an Android device, pay no heed.