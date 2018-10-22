Gboard floats to where your finger is for immediate typing
As smartphone displays grow taller and wider, Google’s mobile keyboard app can now move with users so that they can type more comfortably.
Rolling out right now on version 7.6 of the Gboard Android app is a floating keyboard feature. Users can access the feature by tapping the Google ‘G’ lettermark on the top-left corner of the keyboard, hit the ellipsis symbol and find the floating keyboard there.
An inset keyboard appears. It’s moved with a press-and-hold on a bottom tab — users can choose to dock the keyboard back to its original bottom position — and then scale the keyboard’s size to their liking. All the same functions are available in this mode as they are in the regular mode including gesture typing, GIF search and more.
Google has not officially promoted this feature yet and there’s no telling of when Gboard for iOS will get it, if it hasn’t already.
