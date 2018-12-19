Gboard supports 500 languages, 90 percent of world population’s first languages

Google has announced that it now supports 500 languages and 40 scripting systems throiugh its Gboard app.

The last hundred or so were added in just the past few months including Pontic Greek, a language with an estimated 800,000 speakers and the Nigerian Ásụ̀sụ̀ Ị̀gbò.

The company points out that many languages with Latin-adjacent characters don’t officially exist in computer syntax, leading to nonsensical autocorrections and words that could possibly be misinterpreted. Gboard’s mission — part of Google’s Next Billion Users initiative — has been to bridge these languages to the wider internet so that they’re visible and kept alive.

Gboard is estimated to cover more than 90 percent of the global population’s first languages.