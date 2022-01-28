Garmin’s upcoming Forerunner 955 smartwatch leaks online

Garmin revealed its new smartwatches not so long ago. And it seems that the company is already working on launching new smartwatches. The Instinct 2 and 2S are expected to be announced next month and now, the probable successor to Garmin Forerunner 945, the Forerunner 955, has leaked. The listing of Forerunner 955 was spotted on the official Garmin website.

The listing of Forerunner 955 LTE was spotted by the notable publication Notebook Check on Garmin’s Australia website. The 4G-capable smartwatch was listed around AU$1,049 (about $750 / £550). However, the listing has been taken down since then. Interestingly, the Forerunner 945 LTE edition did not launch in the UK and Australia. Instead, the smartwatch was available only in the US. However, the 955's listing suggests that it could be available in countries other than the US.

No features have been leaked through the listing, though. Nonetheless, it seems like the Forerunner 955 will feature VO2 Max capabilities along with plenty of other smartwatch features such as heart rate and SpO2 tracking. We'll also likely see GPS and LTE connectivity along with good battery life. The smartwatch is not expected to feature an AMOLED display, though.

The Forerunner 945 was one of the top-rated smartwatches of 2019. It'll be interesting to see how the 955 compares against other smartwatches, especially now that the competition is tougher and we have so many smartwatches available from a number of brands. There's no word on the availability just yet, but it is expected that the smartwatch will get launched in the first half of 2022.

Source: Notebook Check | Via: Digital Trends