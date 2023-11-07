Black Friday deals keep getting better as we keep finding massive savings on some of the most popular devices on the market. Earlier today, we found up to 40 percent off some of Hisense’s best smart TVs, and now we have also found a 40 percent discount applied to one of Garmin’s best-looking smartwatches, as you can now pick up a new Garmin Venu 2S for just $239 thanks to the latest offer.

Garmin Venu 2S $239 $400 Save $161 The Garmin Venu 2S is a smaller alternative to the Venu 2 Plus and Venu 2, featuring a 40mm watch face. It maintains the extensive Garmin health monitoring feature-set plus has preloaded workouts for yoga, HIIT, golf, and more. $239 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest deals will shave 40 percent off the new Garmin Venu 2S. This elegant-looking smartwatch normally sells for $400, but today’s offer will let you pick one up and score more than $160 in instant savings with your purchase. However, this deal will only be available with the model that comes with a Slate Bezel, Graphite Case, and Silicone Band, as the other options won’t be as affordable.

Another excellent choice that also arrives with a very affordable price tag is the Garmin Forerunner 45s, which now goes for $138 thanks to a 19 percent discount. This model is perfect for those looking to get in shape indoors or those who like taking an occasional run, as it comes with Garmin’s Coach free training plan. It also includes a very accurate fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, music player, and more.

If you’re interested in another alternative, we recommend you check out the previous generation Google Pixel Watch, as it is also a very reliable tool for those interested in getting fit or those who just want a new smartwatch that will keep them up to date with notifications and other stuff by just raising their wrist. The best part is that you can take one home for just $200, thanks to the latest offers that will get you $150 in instant savings.