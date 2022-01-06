Garmin Venu 2, Apple Watch Series 7 and more smart watches are currently on sale

We start today’s deals with an interesting selection of smartwatches, including the Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch that currently receives a 13 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This means that you can purchase your new watch for just $350. This amazing GPS smartwatch includes advanced health monitoring and fitness features where you will find tons of preloaded workouts with routines for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT, and more. Plus, you can also pack this watch with up to 650 songs so that you can hear your favorite tunes while working out, and you won’t need to be connected to your phone to enjoy your music.

You will also be able to save some bucks on the purchase of the latest Apple Watch models, starting with the Apple Watch Series 7 that is currently available for $369 on its 41mm Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band version with GPS-only version after receiving a $30 discount. The same $30 savings are also being carried over to the 45mm model, which means that you can purchase yours for $399. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the Apple Watch SE that is allegedly receiving a refresh this year.

You can purchase a new Apple Watch SE on its 40mm variant for just $249 after seeing the same $30 discount. This will let you pick up the Silver Aluminum Case with an Abyss Blue Sport Band option. And you can also go for the larger 44mm model for $279, which also means $30 savings for those interested.

Garmin Venu 2 Apple Watch Series 7 GPS Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale. You can score your new Classic model with $40 savings on its 46mm model, meaning that you will be able to purchase yours for $340, and if you want a more affordable option, you can go for the vanilla variant that goes for $240 after a $40 discount.