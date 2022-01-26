The Garmin Venu 2, Apple Watch Series 6 and mode devices are on sale

You can currently purchase a new Garmin Venu 2 for $350 after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This GPS-only smartwatch features advanced health monitoring and fitness features. It comes with a slate bezel with a black case and silicone band. You also get a 1,3-inch AMOLED display that will show your levels of Body Battery, plus you also get Pulse Ox sensors, stress tracking, hydration tracking, respiration tracking, sleep score, an 11-day battery life, and more.

You can also pick up the regular Garmin Venu, which is now available for $230 after a more compelling 34 percent discount. You get the same 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 5 days of battery life, plus many health monitoring features to keep track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart rate, and more. Or check out the Garmin Vivoactive 4 that goes for $258 after a $91.99 discount. And if you want the latest Garmin Venu 2S, you can purchase yours for $405, but unfortunately, you won’t see savings with this option.

Next up we have the TicWatch Pro 3 that comes packed with Wear OS, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, up to 45 days of battery life that will depend on your configuration, plus other great features such as GPS, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and an IP68 rating that will keep your smartwatch safe from dust and water. It is currently listed for $300, but you can buy yours for $228 after selecting the on-page coupon that will get you $72 savings.

Garmin Venu 2 TicWatch Pro 3 Apple Watch Series 6

You can also get your hands on a new Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $300. This deal is available at Woot.com, where you will find several sizes and color variants for you to choose from. However, you have to know that these are Grade A refurbished products. You can also opt for previous iterations of the Apple Watch that start at just $160 in the same condition. And since we’re talking Apple products, you have to check out Apple’s AirPods Max, which are now available for just $449 on its Silver, Space Gray, and Sky Blue color variants. In other words, you can pick up a new pair of headphones and score $100 savings.