Garmin brings Spotify playlist downloads to the Fenix 5 Plus

Garmin‘s Connect IQ apps platform for its fitness wearables has burgeoned in the past three years to log down 3 million downloads. And as the demand to enhance the workout experience grows with the smartwatch market, the company has responded with its own Spotify app.

The app is made by Garmin engineers and certified by the Swedish streaming music company. It allows Spotify Premium users to download their favorite podcasts and playlists (up to about 500 songs total) without a tethered phone — syncing is all through Wi-Fi.

The app is available right now for the Fenix 5 Plus device series through the Connect IQ app base for free. It will arrive soon for the Forerunner 645 Music and vivoactive 3 Music “soon,” the company has told us.