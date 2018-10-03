Other OS

Garmin brings Spotify playlist downloads to the Fenix 5 Plus

Contents

Garmin‘s Connect IQ apps platform for its fitness wearables has burgeoned in the past three years to log down 3 million downloads. And as the demand to enhance the workout experience grows with the smartwatch market, the company has responded with its own Spotify app.

The app is made by Garmin engineers and certified by the Swedish streaming music company. It allows Spotify Premium users to download their favorite podcasts and playlists (up to about 500 songs total) without a tethered phone — syncing is all through Wi-Fi.

The app is available right now for the Fenix 5 Plus device series through the Connect IQ app base for free. It will arrive soon for the Forerunner 645 Music and vivoactive 3 Music “soon,” the company has told us.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Garmin
Posted In
Accessories, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Apps, Fenix 5 Plus, Fenix 5S Plus, Fenix 5X Plus, fitness bands, Forerunner 645 Music, Garmin, Music Streaming, News, Smartwatches, Spotify, Vivoactive 3 Music, Wearables
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.