Garmin smart watches and other fitness trackers are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time, we have spotted several smartwatches that will do a great job in keeping you connected and active. The first option to consider is the Garmin fenix 6 that is currently receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings for anyone interested in picking one up for $400. In addition, this model comes with GPS support, heat and altitude adjusted V02 Max, Pulse Ox Sensors, and training load focus for anyone who wants to get fit and have a record of every step of the way.

The Garmin Instinct Solar Surf is a more affordable option currently selling for $397 after a 12 percent discount that will deliver $52.99 savings. One of this watch’s most remarkable features is that it comes with solar charging capabilities, which will make your battery life last a bit longer than other smartwatches. It also features tide data and dedicated surfing activity tracking that will give you detailed information about the number of waves you surged, maximum speeds reached, and more.

The Garmin Venu is another great option to consider. It sells for $200 after a massive 43 percent discount that will get those interested up to $150 savings on three of its different color options. It also features a long-lasting battery that will keep you up to five days without the need for a power adapter, plus you get several health monitoring features that include energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, and more.

Garmin fenix 6 Garmin Instinct Solar Surf Garmin Venu

There are more options to choose from, as the Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch with a bright touchscreen display is available for $130 after a $70 discount. The Garmin Instinct is also getting a 43 percent discount, leaving this amazing smartwatch available for $170, which will help you keep $130 in your pocket. You will also find products from Fitbit on sale, as the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is available for $199 after a $100.95 discount, and the smaller Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker goes for $129 after a $20.94 discount.