The new Garmin Instinct Crossover features a rugged design, analog hands, and it even has infinite battery life thanks to solar charging.

Garmin unveiled the new Instinct Crossover smartwatch, which features a similar design to the existing Instinct 2 series of smartwatches. The Instinct Crossover is a hybrid smartwatch, and it comes with analog hands for a more classic look. It even carries over the 10 ATM water resistance certificate, as well as the MIL-STD 810 standard for thermal and shock resistance and the Solar feature.

The new Garmin Instinct Crossover smartwatch comes with a high-resolution display, which sports a 176 x 176 panel. The display size measures 0.9” by 0.9” square on the 45mm model, and 0.79” x 0.79” on the 40mm version. The display uses a monochrome panel, allowing excellent sunlight visibility, and a transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) technology to preserve battery life.

Those who prefer classic and analog smartwatches will appreciate the Instinct Crossover, as it allows users to see the time, date, and a stopwatch in a traditional format.

The smartwatch features GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO standards for navigating around and receiving precise location information to help track activities. It’s also equipped with the usual sensors, such as an altimeter, barometer, compass, and thermometer, the optical heart rate sensor, and the blood-oxygen saturation sensor for even more tracking options. As you would expect, the watch also sports Bluetooth and ANT+ for connectivity, and it can connect to both Android and iOS smartphones.

Regarding the smart features, the watch supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and comes packed with the Connect IQ app store for downloading supported apps. It runs the typical software you can find on similar Garmin smartwatches, bringing an excellent suite of apps and compatibility to this unique watch.

When it comes to the battery, it’s a true Garmin smartwatch, and it has impressive results. Garmin says that the solar edition has “infinite battery life in battery saver mode with solar charging,” which provides standard analog features, such as time, date, and a stopwatch. Garmin also mentions that the watch can provide up to 70 days of battery life with solar charging, and even without it, it can last for more than 110 hours (4 and a half days) in GPS mode.

The Garmin Instinct Crossover comes in two sizes, a 45mm and a 40mm version for smaller wrists. Users can also select from the solar and non-solar model, and there are multiple colors to choose from, depending on which edition you decide to go for. The Garmin Instinct Crossover starts at $499.99 for the non-solar model, while the solar version will retail for $549.99. It’s worth noting that the Garmin Instinct 2 remains available, starting at $349.99. The Garmin Instinct Crossover is already available on Garmin’s website.

Hybrid smartwatches with analog hands

Hybrid smartwatches aren’t new, and Garmin also has a history of creating analog smartwatches in the past. The company already sells the classic and traditional-looking Vivomove series, which come in various different models, including the Vivomove Sport, 3, 3S, Style, and Luxe editions. It’s worth pointing out that while these smartwatches also feature analog hands, they don’t have solar charging, and aren’t as rugged and feature-rich as the Instinct series.

Still, suppose you’re a fan of analog watches and want something smarter. In that case, it’s worth considering the Crossover, especially if you want a more sturdy and rugged smartwatch for hiking and other activities that require more durability than classic wearables.

Analog and Hybrid smartwatches have a lot of benefits in general, and they’re one of the best solutions if you’re looking to tell the time, and want to extend the battery life. These wearables are unlikely to go out of fashion, in fact, they’re expected to make a comeback for those who prefer traditional watch pieces. There’s something about analog hands that will never go out of fashion.

