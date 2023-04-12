Garmin announced the brand-new Instinct 2X Solar and the Instinct 2S Solar - Tactical Edition smartwatches. The new wearables come equipped with military-grade rugged protection, an “easy-to-read high-resolution display,” unlimited battery life, and an LED flashlight. Like in the past, the new smartwatches work with both iOS and Android smartphones. The new smartwatches produce more energy compared to the standard Instinct 2 Solar series, and there are many other improvements that make them a compelling option for those always on the move.

Gamin Instinct 2X Solar & Tactical Edition

Gamin Instinct 2X Solar

The Gamin Instinct 2X Solar, as the name implies, comes with the company’s unique solar charging technology. This has been improved from the standard Instinct 2 Solar series, and it’s more efficient at recharging the smartwatch. It has the potential to provide unlimited battery life when the device is in smartwatch mode.

The Instinct 2X Solar comes with a monochrome MIP (Memory-in-Pixel) display that’s visible in direct sunlight, and also works in low-light environments. It’s a 176 x 176 resolution display, and it can show the time, fitness activities, heart rate, and other useful information.

Source: Garmin

Both smartwatches feature a rugged design, built to military-grade standards (MIL-STD-810). The devices are also 10ATM water resistant and have a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. The strap on both models is made of fiber-reinformed polymer, and the watch itself features a 50mm design.

When it comes to tracking and measuring health-related information, there’s plenty of technology packed inside the small smartwatch. Garmin says the watch can “keep tabs on body metrics with 24/7 Health and Wellness tracking”, and it can measure your heart rate, monitor your sleep, respiration tracking, Pulse Ox, and more. The watch also has built-in sports apps that support running, biking, swimming, strength training, and more. There are also VO2 max and other training features to help you stay in shape.

The smartwatch also supports multi-band GNSS that improves positional accuracy for more accurate tracking, and there are is also a 3-axis compass and a barometric altimeter. As you can expect, the smartwatch can connect to both Android and iOS smartphones using the Connect IQ application, and Garmin Pay is also supported for contactless payments. The smartwatches can also sync notifications.

Gamin Instinct 2X Solar - Tactical Edition

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition

The Garmin Instinct 2X – Tactical Edition is a slightly more advanced smartwatch, offering even more features for “tactical operations” including “Jumpmaster and tactical preloaded activities, projected waypoints, dual-position GPS formatting and Night-Vision Compatibility.” Users can also enable Stealth Mode, blocking the GPS position and disabling the wireless communication services. The Tactical Edition will also come with a built-in LED flashlight that can illuminate in white or green.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar will retail from $449.99, while the Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition will start at $499.99. The Instinct 2X Solar is available in four colors: Graphite, Flame Red, Whitestone, and Moss. The Tactical Edition comes in Coyote Tan and Black options. The new smartwatches can be ordered on Garmin’s website, Amazon, and BestBuy.