Garmin Instinct 2 Series have unlimited battery life thanks to solar charging

Garmin announced the new Instinct 2 series of smartwatches that come with ‘unlimited battery life’ thanks to solar power. The new smartwatches come in two models, one with solar, and another with non-solar. There are also two sizes, the base model sits at 45mm diameter, and the Instinct 2S has a 40mm variant for those with smaller wrists. Garmin also announced the Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches earlier in January.

Garmin will also offer a new unique way for users to customize their watches, and through a variety of bezel and band choices, there will be more than 240 different design combinations available to choose from. Both the case and the bezel are made out of fiber-reinforced polymer.

The Garmin Instinct 2 series have a 0.9-inch x 0.9-inch display with a resolution of 176 x 176 px, the display size is 0.79-inch x 0.79-inch on the 40mm version. The smartwatches use a Transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that offers great sunlight visibility, and it’s a monochrome panel. It’s power-efficient, and it still allows users to see notifications, use features, and more. The devices also have Garmin Pay for contactless payments.

The watch has a Garmin Connect IQ store that allows users to download third-party apps and widgets, and get more out of exercises. The watch also has GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite built-in for more precise tracking, and it has all of the usual sensors to track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and more. The watch can also track sleep, stress, and a wide variety of activities.

The solar technology allows the solar smartwatches to have an unlimited battery life, assuming the person spends at least 3 hours outside in 50,000 lux condition (for reference, it can go over 100,000 lux over summer at noon), which is very impressive, and if you’re someone who spends a lot of time outside, it’s a great smartwatch that lets you forget that charging exists.

The new Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S are available now starting at $349.99 for the non-solar version, while the solar variant will set you back $449.99. The new Garmin Instinct 2 series smartwatches are already available on Garmin’s website.