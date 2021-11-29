Garmin Forerunner 935 is receiving a massive 54 percent discount for Cyber Monday

There’s plenty of time left on Cyber Monday for you to save on some of the best smartwatches on the market. For example, you can currently purchase a new Garmin Forerunner 935 for just $230 after a 54 percent discount. This means that you can pick one up and get $270 savings.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is one of Garmin’s best smartwatches available, and you can pick one up for $230. This option features a 1.2-inch LCD display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and battery life that will keep you going for up to 15 days without having to reach out for your charger. The Forerunner 935 comes with a silicone strap and several sensors, including a barometer, altimeter, and electronic compass. The best part is that it will be compatible with your favorite devices. It doesn’t matter if it runs on Android, iOS, or Windows.

However, that is not the only Garmin device on sale, as you can also pick up a new Garmin vivoactive 4S that is currently seeing a 46 percent discount. This means that you will be able to purchase your new smartwatch for R190 after a $160 discount. This model features the same great sensors as the Garmin Forerunner 935, and you also get body energy monitoring which will measure how your body recovers. If you want more affordable options, you can also consider the Garmin Forerunner 45, which receives an $80 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $120. Or check out the Garmin Venu Sq Music that sells for $170 after receiving the same $80 discount.

Garmin Forerunner 935 The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a premium GPS running/triathlon watch with a wrist-based heart rate sensor that will offer advanced multisport features and long-lasting battery life.

And if you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can get the regular Garmin Vivoactive 4 that is receiving a 32 percent discount. This means that you can pick one up for $238 and score $111.99 savings. This model includes the same great features as the previously mentioned Garmin smartwatches, but you will get up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to six hours while using GPS and Music mode.