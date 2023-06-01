Garmin watches are some of the best smartwatches on the market, and the company just upgraded two of its smartwatches, including the new Fenix 7 Pro and the Epix Pro (2nd Generation). The new smartwatches come with built-in LED flashlights, new displays and scratch-resistant lens, and more. The new smartwatch series will join the existing Fenix and Epix Pro line of wearables and come in various sizes and color options.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro will come in a single 47mm option. The bezel is made of titanium, and the case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer with a titanium rear cover. The watch supports Quickfit bands and comes with a 22mm silicone strap.

The Fenix 7 Pro has a 1.3-inch Memory-in-Pixel (MiP) that’s efficient. It has an Always-on Display feature and a resolution of 260 x 260. It’s visible in sunlight, and the watch weighs only 73 grams with the strap or 50 grams without a band. It’s 10 ATM rated, meaning it’s safe even for divers.

When it comes to features, the smartwatch has a built-in LED flashlight, and all the sports and health tracking features that we’ve come to expect. It has 32GB of memory that lets users download music from their favorite streaming providers, and it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments. The watch also sports solar, which enables you to extend the battery life even further.

The standard 47mm Fenix 7 Pro can last for up to 18 days on a single charge, or 22 days with solar. With the GPS enabled, the watch will give you 57 hours, or 73 hours with solar. The battery life drops to 48 hours when multi-band GPS is enabled, but it’s still respectable.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro will be available in 47mm size and retail for $799.99. The smartwatch will be available alongside the existing Fenix 7, Fenix 7S Pro 42mm, and Fenix 7X Pro 51mm devices. The Fenix 7 Pro is already available on Garmin’s website, as well as other retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen)

The new Epix Pro 2 will be available in three sizes, including 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm. The smartwatches will come with 1.2-inch, 1.3-inch, and 1.4-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. These smartwatches come with similar features as the Fenix line, but they can show more information thanks to the more advanced display panel.

The Epix Pro line also retains its five-button design, allowing for quick access to maps, fitness stats, notifications, and more. The watch is made of titanium, and it’s a fiber-reinforced polymer, with a steel rear cover. It comes with a silicone strap, and the watch supports 22mm QuickFit watch bands.

The Epix Pro is loaded with health monitoring features, and it lets you use the wrist-based Ox sensor, body battery energy monitoring, jet lag adviser, advanced sleep monitoring, heart rate sensor, and more. It’s loaded with sports tracking modes, and it also supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments. Additionally, the watch supports Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music for a phone-free listening experience, making it great for workouts.

The standard 47mm model can last for up to 16 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode, or six days if you have Always-on Display enabled. With the GPS enabled, the watch will give you 42 hours, or 30 hours if you toggle the more accurate multi-band mode.

The new Garmin Epix Pro (2nd Gen) smartwatch is joining the Epix lineup, and it’ll retail for $899.99. It’ll be available alongside the Epix Pro 42mm, Epix Pro 47mm, and Epix Pro 51mm smartwatches, as well as the standard Epix line. The Epix Pro (2nd Gen) is already available on Garmin’s website, as well as on Amazon and Best Buy.