Garmin Fenix 7 and Venu 2 Plus smartwatches leak on new renders

It seems that Garmin is all set to introduce new smartwatches as a whole bunch of upcoming models have been leaked by Winfuture. The report from the publication has shown off supposed images of the Garmin Fenix 7 series, Venu 2 Plus, Epix Gen2, and Instinct 2 series smartwatches.

The report reveals that the Garmin Fenix 7 series will contain three smartwatches: Fenix 7, Fenix 7S, and the Fenix 7X. These smartwatches are rumored to use reinforced plastic and stainless steel and one of the three models could support solar charging. The base model is expected to be available only in black color. The Fenix 7S may come in an all-white color and another option which will have a rose gold frame with an off-white band.

Garmin will also refresh the long-due Epix lineup with Epix Gen2. Unlike the original watch, it will support a new round design and will come with a built-in GPS. Other than that, the Epix Gen2 is expected to support new health-tracking sensors like a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracking sensor. The Epix Gen2 is also expected to be made out of fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate and 316L stainless steel. The smartwatch will also be waterproof to a depth of 100 meters, according to the report.

On the other hand, the Instinct 2 smartwatches — both Instinct 2 and the Instinct 2S — are said to come with an e-ink display. It will support a long battery life, thanks to the e-ink display, and come with heart rate, steps, and sleep tracking sensors. The Instinct 2 smartwatch might also support solar charging. Currently, not a lot is known what the difference between the Instinct 2 and the Instinct 2S will be, however, it is said that 2S might be the smaller of the two.

Lastly, the leak also shows off the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The smartwatch has already surfaced online a few times and it seems that its debut is imminent. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is rumored to come with an OLED display and an additional button on the frame in comparison to the Venu 2. However, at the moment, it isn't clear what the purpose of the third button will be. In addition to the new display tech, the smartwatch is also said to come with support for independent voice calling.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for Garmin to officially announce the lineup. The company is expected to show off all the new smartwatches at the CES 2022 event, which is just a few weeks away now. What are your expectations from Garmin's upcoming lineup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source Winfuture | Via The Verge