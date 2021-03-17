Garmin has launched three new smartwatches for golfers. The Approach S42, Approach S12 and Approach G12 are all aimed at tech-savvy golfers who aim to analyze their shots and improve their game. All the three devices offer 42,000 golf courses worldwide. Plus, their common features include Green View to help you get a better read on your putt, and compatibility with the Garmin Golf app for uploading scorecards and participating in leaderboards and tournaments. The Garmin Approach S12 and S42 are already on sale at the Garmin website, whereas the Approach G12 is coming in the next 3-5 weeks.

The Garmin Approach S42 is made for serious golfers. It features a 1.2-inch color display with a touchscreen. There is an AutoShot feature that allows golfers to track and automatically record shot distances across those 42,000-plus golf courses. Golfers can wear the smartwatch in and out of the golf course and peruse smart notifications and activity-tracking features that include steps, sleep, calories, vibration alerts, move bar and built-in sport profiles. The style quotient remains intact as the smartwatch offers quick release bands. The company claims it can last up to 5 hours in GPS mode, and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode. It is available for USD 299.99.

Coming to the Garmin Approach S12, it is aimed at beginner golfing enthusiasts. The wearable comes equipped with a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display. It provides a Big Numbers display mode, which should make it easier than ever to analyze your shots and performance at a glance. It is claimed to last up to 30 hours in GPS mode. The device is now available for USD 199.99. However, shipping time is currently 1-2 weeks.

As for the Garmin Approach G12, it is a GPS golfing handheld. It offers a 1.3-inch high-resolution display, a built-in clip and a lanyard loop for wearing on the belt or around the neck. It comes with the same set of features as the Approach S12. It will be sold for USD 149.99, once it becomes available.