Garmin has launched a new smartwatch, the Enduro. It comes with a solar charging lens that is claimed to extend its battery life by up to 65 days. The smartwatch features GPS support and offers a list of features for fitness tracking and training. It is priced at $799.99 for the steel variant and $899.99 for the titanium model. It is now available for purchase through the Garmin website in the US. However, availability details for the other markets remain unknown.

The Garmin Enduro smartwatch is designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It is for those who participate in cycling, long races, and mountain trekking. It packs a solar charging lens called Power Glass, which allows you to extend its battery life by harvesting the power of the Sun. It is claimed to last up to 65 days on a single charge with solar charging on regular use. Further, it is said to deliver 70 hours in GPS mode that extends to 80 hours with solar capabilities.

The Garmin Enduro packs a 1.4-inch sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with 280×280 pixels resolution. It comes with support for global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) to offer GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo connectivity. Sensors on board include an altimeter, barometer, and a 3-axis electronic compass. It comes with a 10ATM water-resistant design.

The Garmin Enduro supports proprietary features including VO2 Max and ClimbPro for enhanced training. It comes with a Recovery mode that advises users about how long they should rest before beginning another workout. The advice is based on the user’s sleep and wellness data. It also recommends workouts with Recommended Workouts for training guidance. You can also track your rest times when selecting the Ultrarun activity. Moreover, the Enduro comes with a Mounting Biking feature that tracks mountain biking sessions along with grit and flow measurements.