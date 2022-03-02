Garmin Descent G1 watch-style dive computer announced with rugged design and optional solar charging

Garmin today announced the brand new Descent G1 watch-style dive smartwatches with an impressive dive technology. The new smartwatches feature 24/7 health and wellness features, smartwatch functionality, and they also have an optional solar charging capabilities. The new Descent G1 features a rugger and bold design, and it’s excellent for those diving and living a more active health style.

The new Gaming Descent G1 series features a compact design that is purposely built for divers. The watch can have a 10 ATM rating, meaning users can take it up to 100 meters deep. The leakproof inductive buttons and sapphire lens will ensure the watch can work under such pressure. The watches are also compatible with Garmin QuickFit bands.

The Garmin Descent G1 series features a 0.9-inch x 0.9-inch display, with a sapphire crystal screen. The display features a monochrome panel, is sunlight-visible, and also offers a transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) panel. As you would expect, the smartwatch has GPS, and it can track the number of different sports activities such as swimming, hiking, running, cycling, golf, yoga, surfing, and more. The watch can also monitor your sleep activity and give you a sleep score.

The series also supports connected features like Garmin Pay for payments, and it can show notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, news stories, and more. It works with both Android and Apple smartphones, and users can connect the watch with the Connect IQ app. Users can customize the watch faces, data fields, apps, and widgets, like on other smartwatches.

Garmin says that the Descent G1 series offer a rechargeable battery with up to 25 hours in dive mode, up to 3 weeks in smartwatch mode, and up to 4 months in smartwatch mode with the solar charging models.

The new Garmin Descent G1 Solar is available in Hurricane Blue and Black colors, and it costs $649.99, or £569.99 in the UK. The Garmin Descent G1 non-solar version retails for $549.99, or £479.99 in the UK, and it will be available in Slate Gray, and Powder Gray colors. If you’re interested, the smartwatches are already available on Garmin’s website.