Garmin has today launched a pair of new smartwatches – the Forerunner 55 and Forerunner 945 LTE. Starting with the Forerunner 55, it is targeted at folks who want to track activities like running without spending a bomb on a fitness-centric smartwatch. It costs $199.99 and is now available in black, white or aqua colors. As for the premium Forerunner 945 LTE, it will set you back by $649.99 and will be up for grabs in two color options – whitestone or black.

Garmin Forerunner 55

This one features a 1.04-inch (208 x 208 pixels) display and comes with 5ATM water resistance rating. The watch comes with built-in GPS, supports 24×7 heart rate monitoring, activity (calories burnt, steps, and sleep) tracking, and more. It is claimed to last up to 2 weeks on a single charge, while enabling GPS brings the battery longevity down to just 20 hours.

The Forerunner 55 comes with a host of special tricks such as offering personalized run workouts, on-screen guidance from expert coaches, marathon training plans, and a safety feature that sends your location info to friends and family in case of an emergency. For running enthusiasts, there are specialized features such as finish time estimator, cadence alerts, and course guidance.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

The latest high-end offering from Garmin adds LTE into the mix, allowing for phone-free real-time location tracking, the ability to send an SOS message in case of an emergency, and live event sharing to the smartwatch. However, you’ll have to run a subscription plan in order to make use of the aforementioned LTE-powered tracking features on the Forerunner 945 LTE. “Store up to 1,000 songs right on the watch and sync playlists through Wi-Fi from select music streaming services like Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify,” the company says.

Other than that, the Forerunner 945 LTE is a fully decked-out smartwatch with a ton of features such as smart notifications (calls, messages, social media alerts, etc.), blood oxygen saturation measurement, sleep tracking, support for a wide range of workouts, and built-in full-color maps. You also get some advanced capabilities such as grade-adjusted running guidance, granular training data log for slow and fast pace, turn-by-turn directions, and more. Moreover, it also offers perks such as support for contactless payments and a free online fitness community as well.