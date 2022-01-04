Garmin announces Venu 2 Plus and vivomove Sport smartwatches

Garmin today announced two brand new smartwatches to widen its portfolio at CES 2022, the Venu 2 Plus, and the vivomove Sport. The new smartwatches feature improved features and let users track sleep, stress, energy monitoring women’s health, and a wide variety of fitness and workout activities.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus features a stainless steel chassis and it comes with a 20mm industry standard quick release bands. The watch comes with silicone straps and it has a 1.3-inch 416 x 416 AMOLED display with an optional always-on mode. The Venu 2 Plus measures 51 grams and it’s also 5 ATM water certified. It also has GPS built-in to help track fitness activities.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus provides 24/7 health monitoring features including heart rate, advanced sleep-tracking, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse OX, stress monitoring, women’s health, and many more fitness features. It supports over 1,400 exercises, and users can use Garmin Coach to create free adaptive training plans to improve their running and health. The Health Snapshot feature can also log a two-minute window of key health states and generate a report that users can share with their health care providers.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus has automatic incident detection, and it can also be manually triggered to send alerts with the user’s last known location to emergency contacts. LiveTrack will also let friends and family members track a user’s outdoor activity, and the watch allows the user to make emergency calls if necessary.

On the new Venu 2 Plus, users will also be able to make phone calls from their wrist with the press of a button, and users can also trigger voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Bixby to send texts, ask questions and control their smart home devices. The watch also allows users to control music and download up to 650 songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. It also supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and it can show notifications from smartphones such as texts, calls, calendar reminders, and more. Users can download new watch faces from the Connect IQ store, and the watch works with both Android and iPhones.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is available in three colors with a 43mm watch case, and it will retail for $449.99, £399.99 in the UK.

Garmin vivomove Sport

The new Garmin vivomove Sport is the newest smartwatch from the company to join the new hybrid series. The watch features the 20mm industry standard quick release bands, and the watch’s chassis is made out of polymer or stainless steel. The included straps are available in silicone, TPU, or leather. The watch has a tiny LCD bar display that can show the step counter and the move bar.

The Garmin vivomove Sport also features a 1-year long battery. The watch also has a 5 ATM rating, which means that taking it for a dive and swimming should go without issues. The new Garmin vivomove Sport will retail for $179.99, £159.99 and it works with both iPhones and Android devices and can connect via Bluetooth.