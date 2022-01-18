Garmin announces Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches starting at $699

Garmin today announced its upgraded GPS smartwatches, the Fenix 7 series, and the Epix smartwatch. The Garmin Epix watch is a more rugged device that focuses on outdoor activities and features an always-on display. Both lineups launch with color touch displays, improved solar charging, and more.

Fenix 7 series

The new Garmin Fenix 7 series comes in three sizes and variants: 42mm Fenix 7S, 47mm the standard Fenix 7, and 51mm Fenix 7X. Both the Fenix 7S and Fenix 7 will feature the standard fiber-reinforced polymer, and all three devices come in Sapphire and Sapphire Solar editions. The latter will also have a titanium chassis and come with a sapphire screen that is more scratch-resistant and more durable than standard glass.

The larger 7X also sports an LED flashlight with adjustable red or white lights while doing activities at night. The feature can be turned on with a double-tap, and there is also a strobe mode that can match with the runner’s cadence. It can flash red when the runner’s arm swings up, and white when it swings down.

All three models support improved solar charging, and the company says that it can last up to 578 hours with GPS on while using solar on the 7X model, and the 7S and 7 gets up to 162 and 289 hours, respectively. These are very impressive numbers, but it’s worth noting that it will depend on your personal usage, and it could differ from person to person. The watch also comes with Garmin’s Real-Time Stamina tool to help users compare stamina levels. There will also be a new mapping feature called Up Ahead, which tells users the location of aid stations and elevation climbs, water, and other important information that users might find useful.

The new Garmin Fenix 7 series won’t come cheap, and the Fenix 7S and Fenix 7 will start at $699.99 and go up to an eye-whopping $899.99. The Garmin Fenix 7X starts at $899.99 and goes up to $999.99 in the US. You can buy any one of the Garmin Fenix 7 series from Garmin’s website.

Fenix Epix

The Fenix Epix will be available in three new 47mm models, and it will have near identical features to the Fenix 7 lineup of smartwatches. The watch comes with a 1.3-inch OLED display The Epix lacks solar charging and the LED flashlights from the Fenix 7 series, and Garmin claims up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge, or 6 days if the always-on display is turned on.

Like the Fenix 7 series, the Garmin Epix will also cost you a lot, it will start at $899.99 for the slate and steel variants, and it’ll cost you $999.99 for the black and white titanium models. The new smartwatches are already available, and you can purchase them from Garmin’s website.