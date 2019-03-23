Gaming on the Black Shark 2 and Google Stadia | #PNWeekly 350

Joshua Vergara jumps down to San Diego to do an in-person podcast with Jaime Rivera and guest David Cogen (also known as TheUnlockr) to talk gaming – in the past week, Josh has seen and acquired the powerhouse Black Shark 2 gaming phone while Google has taken the veil off of their latest steaming venture, the cloud gaming platform called Stadia. The crew reacts to these new announcements while recapping the last few days spent with Qualcomm and their newly announced audio processing chip.

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded in San Diego, California on March 21st 2019 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Joshua Vergara

Jaime Rivera

David Cogen (TheUnlockr)

