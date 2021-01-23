Well, deals keep on coming; we previously saw that the iPhone 11 Pro and a nice selection of Android smartphones are currently on sale. However, we will now focus on some items to improve your work or gaming station. There are some compelling discounts on LG monitors that include the LG 34GL750-B 34-inch 21: 9 Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor that’s currently available for just $450 after receiving a $100 discount. Our next option comes with a smaller $32-inch display, but that also means a lower price tag, as the LG 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology is available for $347 with $53 savings. Finally the 27-inch LG 27GL650F-B Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor can be yours for $300 after a $50 discount.

Next up, we have a selection of wireless earphones you can use to concentrate on the task at hand. We have a couple of Apple and Samsung options, as the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-canceling on-ear headphones are currently selling for $160 after a $139.96 discount on two color options. Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with a $30 discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $126.74, or get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $110 with $40 savings. You can get them in three different color options for this price.

And since we’re already talking about audio devices, we will mention the Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth Speaker in its black color option. It is currently getting a $70 discount, meaning you can pick one up for $280. However, you can also give it more power with Alexa, as its Smart Speaker version is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $300. It will deliver great sound, and it will keep you connected at a range of up to 30 feet thanks to its Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology. Next up is the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker that’s currently selling for $200 after a $50 discount.

Now, you may also be looking to get more storage in your PC, and if that’s the case, we’ve got you covered as well. There are some great deals on Samsung SSDs, as the Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD with 1TB storage space is selling for just $100 after a $30 discount. Next, we have another Samsung SSD with 2TB storage for $200, and you save $50. However, if you’re looking for an M.2 NVMe SSD, the Samsung 970 EVO SSD with 500GB storage space is currently getting a $35 discount, which means you can get yours for just $65.