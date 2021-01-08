We will now focus on several gaming laptops that are currently on sale. We will start from the most expensive option and work our way down to the more affordable laptops. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 leads our list with a 17.3-inch FHD display with a 300Hz refresh rate. Inside, we find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 to boost your gaming experience. It is currently available for $2,200 after a $300 discount.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Laptop

Next up, we have the ASUS ROG Strix G17. This gaming laptop is getting an $81 discount, which leaves it at $1,619. You get a 17.3-inch IPS Type FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card. However, you can also get another version of this laptop for less if you get the one with the regular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. It is currently selling for $1,600 with $100 savings.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 It features ROG's Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound to keep your laptop cool. View at Amazon

Moving on to the next option, we find the MSI GS64 Stealth-483 that comes with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. This laptop usually sells for $2,000, but you can grab yours for $1,600 after a $400 discount. You can get this laptop with more storage and a more powerful graphics card, but that also means the price will go up.

We now shift our attention to the OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop that comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage space for $1,585 with $114.99 savings. If it were my money, I’d probably go for this laptop, as it offers more bang for the buck. And before I forget, I must also mention that it features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 300Hz refresh rates.

OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop It may not be the prettiest gaming laptop, but it brings tons of power under the hood. View at Amazon

Finally, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop is getting a $300 discount. This means you get an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 16GB RAM, and 512GG SSD for $1,400. All of this with a 13.3-inch 1080p display with 60Hz refresh rates.