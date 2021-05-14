We have found a great selection of gaming laptops on sale right now. Head over to Best Buy, where you will find the ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU selling for $1,445 after a $50 discount, or gran an open-box option for $1,163. Now, if you want to go overkill, you can opt for the Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPOU for $2,50 with the same $50 savings.

However, you don’t need to break the bank to get a new gaming laptop. You can get your hands on a new Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU for $900 after a $200 discount. And if you can also get the MSI GF63 gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM for $650 with $80 savings.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus

    Alienware m15 R4

    Lenovo Legion 5

if you don’t need that much power, you can also consider going for a new Chromebook. You can get a new ASUS 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook for $469 with $100 savings. This will get you a laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space. And if that’s still not in your budget range, you can choose the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook that sells for $399 after a $130 discount, which comes with an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage.

    ASUS 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook

    ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Chromebook

You can improve your productivity working on a great laptop, but a larger screen will also help when multitasking. You can now get a new Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved WUHD Monitor for $1,680. And well, this monitor isn’t on sale, but it usually sells for $2,100, which translates to $420 savings. Now, the MSI 34-inch Curved gaming monitor is another good option to consider, and you can get one for $330 after receiving a $100 discount. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Monoprice Zero-G 32-inch gaming monitor for $252 with $48 savings.

    Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved WUHD Monitor

    MSI 34-inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

    Monoprice Zero-G 32-inch gaming monitor

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

