Other OS

Master game design from experts in the field for just $59!

Contents
Game Design

Gaming can be more than just a hobby. The School of Game Design will turn any gaming fanatic into an experienced game developer. With over 120 hours of step-by-step video training, you’ll be well on your way to a lucrative, exciting career in game design.

The best part of the School of Game Design is all the experienced instructors. With professionals who worked in the industry for over 16 years, the SoGD has some of the best instructors in the industry. You’ll learn Unity3D and much more from the brightest minds of our time.

Get lifetime access to the School of Game Design today for just $59. That’s 99% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.