Master game design from experts in the field for just $59!

Gaming can be more than just a hobby. The School of Game Design will turn any gaming fanatic into an experienced game developer. With over 120 hours of step-by-step video training, you’ll be well on your way to a lucrative, exciting career in game design.

The best part of the School of Game Design is all the experienced instructors. With professionals who worked in the industry for over 16 years, the SoGD has some of the best instructors in the industry. You’ll learn Unity3D and much more from the brightest minds of our time.

Get lifetime access to the School of Game Design today for just $59. That’s 99% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin