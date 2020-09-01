Samsung has released a new, upgraded, and gorgeous version of its first-gen foldable, Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was announced at its very own UnPacked 2 event earlier today. While the new foldable phone sports an incredible design on the outside, it also packs a lot of upgrades on the inside. Here is a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs Galaxy Fold: Specs comparison to clear your doubts regarding all the upgrades to the new phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs Galaxy Fold: Specs

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Galaxy Fold Display Main: 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity O,

2208 x 1768 pixels, 120Hz

Cover: 6.2″ Super AMOLED

2260 x 816 pixels, 60Hz Main display: 7.3 inches, 1536 x 2152 pixels

Cover display: 4.6″, Super AMOLED, 720 x 1680 pixels (21:9)

both 60Hz SoC Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 855 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 12GB RAM Storage 256GB, no expansion slot 512GB, no expansion slot Cameras Rear: 12MP main, f/1.8 with OIS

12MP ultrawide, f/2.2

12MP telephoto with OIS, f/2.4



Front: 10MP, f/2.2

Cover camera: 10MP, f/2.2 Rear: 12MP main with OIS, f/1.5 – f/2.4

12MP telephoto with OIS, f/2.4

16MP ultrawide, f/2.2



Front: 10MP (f/2.2) + 8MP (f/1.9)

Cover camera: 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 4500mAh

Wireless charging: 11W

Wired charging: 25W 4380mAh

Wireless charging: 15W

Wired charging: 15W OS Android 10 Android 10 Size Unfolded: 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9/6.0mm

Folded: 159.2 x 68 x 16.8/13.8mm Unfolded: 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 160.9 x 62.9 x 15.5 mm Weight 282 grams 263 grams

Display

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G display

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, it features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity O display on the main screen. You are also greeted by an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate with a pixel resolution of 2208 x 1768. On the other hand, the first-gen Galaxy Fold sports a 7.3-inch 60Hz display with a 1536 x 2152-pixel resolution.

Coming to the cover display, both foldable phones come equipped with a 60Hz Super AMOLED display. However, the new phone features a more modern design with its 6.2-inch screen. In contrast, the Galaxy Fold features a small 4.6-inch display.

Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs Galaxy Fold isn’t just limited to the design. The former includes upgrades on the inside as well. It is powered by Qualcomm’s top 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 865 Plus, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is non-expandable. Coming to the battery, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging and 11W wireless charging.

In contrast, the Galaxy Fold is powered by last year’s flagship silicon, Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of non-expandable internal storage. Further, it packs a 4,380mAh battery that charges at 15W both wired and wirelessly.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G sports a triple rear camera setup where all sensors are of 12MP. The primary 12MP camera has f/1.8 aperture, 1.8micron size and supports OIS. It is accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. On the main display lies a 10MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2. The same camera is also present on the cover display.

As for the Galaxy Fold, it might sound like it’s got a better camera system than the newer model. The foldable phone sports a triple rear camera setup: 12MP main camera with OIS and f/1.5 – f/2.4 aperture + a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.4 aperture + a 16MP ultrawide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Moreover, it came equipped with a dual 10MP + 8MP selfie shooter on the main display and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs Galaxy Fold: Design

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is slightly heavier than its predecessor. It weighs 282 gram while the Galaxy Fold weighs 263 grams. The former measures 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9/6.0mm when unfolded and 159.2 x 68 x 16.8/13.8mm when folded. In contrast, the Galaxy Fold measures 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9 mm when unfolded and 160.9 x 62.9 x 15.5 mm when folded. Moreover, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G’s hinge has been improved to provide a Galaxy Z Flip-like Flex Mode.