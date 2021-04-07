Samsung is likely working on its next foldable device, which is tipped to be called Galaxy Z Fold 3. Many of the smartphone’s details have surfaced online up until now. However, the outer display size was still unknown. Now, rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s outer display will be much smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2 – so much so that it could match the size of iPhone 12 mini’s screen.

According to the rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a 5.4-inch outer display, which is tipped to have a resolution of 2260×816 pixels. Notably, the resolution of the new device is the same as the predecessor. However, the screen size is smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s outer display. Moreover, it matches the screen size of one of the smallest flagship devices currently on sale – the iPhone 12 mini. That being said, as per a GSMArena report, it could be a typo and the leak might have tried to imply 6.4-inch instead of 5.4-inch.

Except the Z Fold3 outer screen size which I haven't heard just yet, rest are match perfectly with what I heard and leaked (refering to the Z phones, and I haven't heard anything about OPPO/vivo foldable phones) pic.twitter.com/na9lbbtzs8 — CEO of Chun Corp (Tet forever) (@chunvn8888) April 6, 2021

The leak also reveals details about the primary display, which is touted to have a foldable screen of 7.7-inch. This is slightly bigger than the 7.6-inch display found on the previous iteration. Apart from the Fold, the South Korean manufacturer is also said to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is rumored to have a 6.8-inch primary display and a small 1.9-inch outer screen.

As per the previous concept-based renders the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series. Other leaks suggest that it might cost the same as its predecessor, while another rumor points to a June debut. Further, Samsung could be modifying the S Pen technology to use it with the upcoming foldable device. The phone is also said to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera.