Samsung has some ambitious plans for its foldable phone portfolio this year, with the crown jewel being the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Leaks have apparently given us a glimpse of what the device might look like, and some of its key specifications have also made their way online. Now, reliable leakster Tron (@FrontTron) has shared details about the upcoming foldable phone’s camera hardware.

The under-display selfie camera will be the center of innovation

Starting with the rear camera hardware, you’ll find three snappers at the back, each with a 12MP resolution. I’m looking at you, iPhone 12 Pro! The primary camera uses the 1/1.76-inch Sony IMX555 sensor with a pixel size of 1.8um. Coming to the ultra-wide camera, it relies on the Samsung ISOCELL 3M5 sensor that measures 1/1.36-inch and offers 1.0um pixel size.

👀

Front 10MP 1.22um 1/3.2″ IMX374

Front 16MP 1.0um 1/3.09″ IMX471

Rear Wide Angle 12MP 1.8um 1/1.76″ IMX555

Rear 2x telephoto 12MP 1.0um 1/3.6″ 3M5

Rear Ultra Wide 12MP 1.12um 1/3.2″ 3L6 https://t.co/xZqyIUbQEv — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 25, 2021

The 12MP telephoto camera features the ISOCELL 3L6 sensor with a 1.12um pixel size. The optical zoom range is 2X, which suggests that this is a regular telephoto camera, and not one that employs a periscope / folded lens mechanism. Moving over to the cover display, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer a 10MP snapper that makes use of the Sony IMX374 sensor with a 1.12um pixel size.

The true star of Galaxy Z Fold 3’s imaging hardware will be the 16MP camera hidden beneath the foldable inner display. It uses the Sony IMX471 sensor with a 1.0um pixel size. While the on-paper specs are nothing too impressive, it’s the presentation that will sway potential buyers. It is actually an under-display camera, which means it won’t be visible to the naked eyes when not in use.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support stylus input but won't have an S Pen slot

We’ve already seen ZTE use the under-screen camera technology on its phones, but the results haven’t been as impressive. However, rumors suggest that Samsung has solved some of the core issues associated with the technology, which means the camera output won’t see a major impact while taking selfies despite being hidden under the foldable AMOLED screen.

Older leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come equipped with a 5.4-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) cover display, while the inner foldable display will measure 7.77-inch diagonally. A 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will reportedly keep the lights on. More importantly, it will support stylus input as well, but there won’t be a housing slot for the S Pen.