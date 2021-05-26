samsung Galaxy z fold 3 ben geskin
Alleged leak-based render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image: Ben Geskin)

Samsung has some ambitious plans for its foldable phone portfolio this year, with the crown jewel being the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Leaks have apparently given us a glimpse of what the device might look like, and some of its key specifications have also made their way online. Now, reliable leakster Tron (@FrontTron) has shared details about the upcoming foldable phone’s camera hardware.

The under-display selfie camera will be the center of innovation

Starting with the rear camera hardware, you’ll find three snappers at the back, each with a 12MP resolution. I’m looking at you, iPhone 12 Pro! The primary camera uses the 1/1.76-inch Sony IMX555 sensor with a pixel size of 1.8um. Coming to the ultra-wide camera, it relies on the Samsung ISOCELL 3M5 sensor that measures 1/1.36-inch and offers 1.0um pixel size.

The 12MP telephoto camera features the ISOCELL 3L6 sensor with a 1.12um pixel size. The optical zoom range is 2X, which suggests that this is a regular telephoto camera, and not one that employs a periscope / folded lens mechanism. Moving over to the cover display, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer a 10MP snapper that makes use of the Sony IMX374 sensor with a 1.12um pixel size.

The true star of Galaxy Z Fold 3’s imaging hardware will be the 16MP camera hidden beneath the foldable inner display. It uses the Sony IMX471 sensor with a 1.0um pixel size. While the on-paper specs are nothing too impressive, it’s the presentation that will sway potential buyers. It is actually an under-display camera, which means it won’t be visible to the naked eyes when not in use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaked render
Alleged leak-based render of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image: @blossomcy1201)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support stylus input but won't have an S Pen slot

We’ve already seen ZTE use the under-screen camera technology on its phones, but the results haven’t been as impressive. However, rumors suggest that Samsung has solved some of the core issues associated with the technology, which means the camera output won’t see a major impact while taking selfies despite being hidden under the foldable AMOLED screen.

Older leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come equipped with a 5.4-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) cover display, while the inner foldable display will measure 7.77-inch diagonally. A 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will reportedly keep the lights on. More importantly, it will support stylus input as well, but there won’t be a housing slot for the S Pen.

View Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
pixel 6 pro onleaks digit
Google’s Pixel 6 Whitechapel gets detailed as sort-of a flagship chip
The custom-designed Whitechapel chip inside Pixel 6 is reportedly based on the 5nm process, but lags behind Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is an Android tablet that doubles as an external monitor
The unique feature of this Lenovo tablet is its ability to double as an external monitor as it comes equipped with a Micro HDMI port.
Google Assistant and LaMDA want to be the friend you can always talk to about anything
Google has detailed LaMDA, a new conversation technology that focuses on natural language understanding and dialogue, not just plain answers.