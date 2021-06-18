It seems that getting a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be a complicated task for any who’s still interested in Samsung’s best foldable yet. It appears that you won’t be able to get one anymore at Samsung.com, which only makes us believe that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be getting closer to a hypothetical launch.

Earlier today, we went over to Samsung.com to check out the best deals on Galaxy devices, and we found the Galaxy S21, the Note 20 series, and more on sale. However, when we clicked on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, we found something odd. The device was no longer available for purchase.

This message made us believe that Samsung is already working to make way for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is rumored to be announced on August 3, with sales kicking off on Friday, August 27. However, at the time of this post, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has reappeared in the Samsung online store. You can still get one for $1,200 after an eligible trade-in, but you will only find the unlocked variant available, as every other option is out of stock.

The guys over at SamMobile suggest that this could’ve been an error.

“This could be an error on Samsung’s part, given that the notice mentions the original Galaxy Fold rather than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. There is a possibility that Samsung planned to retire the original Galaxy Fold in the USA, but the sequel was removed from the store instead due to an error.”

Whatever the case, this is a good warning for those who still want to get a Galaxy Z Fold 2 and haven’t. Remember that Samsung will get you up to $600 off when you trade in your current device, or you can wait a couple of months to see what’s coming with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s supposed to feature stylus support, an under-display selfie camera and more.

