On October 27, Google officially unveiled Android 12L, which is a special version of Android 12. It’s optimized to run on tablets and foldable devices with large screens, and it makes the user experience more smooth and pleasant as it optimizes things such as the notification shade, lock screen, settings, multitasking, and more. Google also confirmed that many of the announced features will also make it onto the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 “soon.”

Google mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be receiving the Android 12L feature and compatibility update “soon,” sometime in the near future. We’re not sure if it’s any indication of Android 12 making it onto the foldable device anytime soon, but it’s a sign that it’s being worked on, and we might see it sooner rather than later (via XDA-Developers).

“For foldables, you’ll see many of these features including Activity Embedding coming soon to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3,”

Some of the features include functionality that is otherwise already available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, such as the app drag and drop functionality that lets users multitask easily. The difference is that the current method uses Samsung’s own implementation, and not what is built into Android itself, which could introduce compatibility and stability issues in the future, hence why the Android option is likely a better option as developers can build in support directly into their apps that foldable devices can support by default.

We have also recently reported that Samsung’s One UI 4 is nearing the end of the Beta program for the Galaxy S21 series, and it may soon re-open for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3 devices. One UI 4.0 Beta is based on the latest Android 12 stable release, and it’s only a matter of time until we see Android 12L being developed and tested for the foldable flagships.

