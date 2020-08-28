Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Yesterday, Samsung announced that it will be hosting a “Part 2” Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event for its Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1. Soon after, the European pricing of the device leaked suggesting a cheaper Galaxy Fold successor. Now, the foldable phone has been spotted listed on Samsung’s UK website for £1,799.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be pre-ordered on Samsung’s UK retail website right now. Moreover, it is all set to ship by September 18. Notably, the asking price is £101 less than the original Galaxy Fold that cost £1,900.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches making them both larger than the Galaxy Fold. Both are AMOLED displays. The interior display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the one on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate.

As per leaked specifications, the foldable phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It is said to pack a dual battery setup with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. Further, it will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

