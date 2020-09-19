We have a combination of rumors and official news for you today. First, Samsung’s latest foldable device was announced on September 1, and it is now available for purchase in several countries around the world. At the same time, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was caught on a series of hands-on pictures, and they’re all here for you to see.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now officially available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Thailand, France, and more European countries. This device arrives with two screens, the first one is a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, and the second one is a 6.23-inch screen on the outer part of the device.

We find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage inside of this device. It includes a triple camera setup that features a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. We also get a 10MP selfie camera and a second 10MP camera, which is placed in the upper right half of the foldable display. Now, this won’t be a cheap device, and you know it. Why not focus on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G?

#GalaxyS20FE

She's Flat

6.5" FHD+ 120hz

Nice price

IP68

3x optical + 10x digital = 30x rear

32mp Selfie Shooter

One UI 2.5

* Right between that S20 & S20+ * pic.twitter.com/DF3ABnmjUi — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) September 17, 2020

We basically know everything we need about the new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition after the recent leak of its infographic. Now we get an idea of how the device may look in real life after @jimmyispromo has posted some real-life images of the device. He also includes some of the device’s specs, and an expected €700 price tag for European markets. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be launched next Wednesday, so you may want to wait a bit longer before deciding on your next Samsung phone.

Remember that this device is expected to arrive in a 5G variant with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with a 4,500mAh battery, while the LTE-only version would include an Exynos 990 processor and a smaller battery. Both variants will share other specs such as RAM, storage space, cameras, and screen size.

Source GSM Arena (1)

Via GSM Arena(2)