Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a $1,380 clamshell foldable phone, but that eye-watering price tag has apparently not stopped fans from shelling out that sum. Samsung says that the Galaxy Z Flip is now sold out across all online channels in the United States.

The South Korena electronics giant adds that the Galaxy Z Flip is also out of stock at a majority of retail outlets, with only a few brick-and-mortar stores having a few units lying around. Samsung says the response has exceeded the company’s expectations, as even the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne special edition sold out over the weekend

But worry not. If you missed earlier and want to lay your hands on the Galaxy Z Flip real soon, the foldable phone will be back in stock on February 21 via online stores. It is also the same day on which Galaxy S20 series pre-orders will go live in the country.

Source: Samsung US