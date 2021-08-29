The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is an expensive device that starts at $999, while the iPhone 12 starts at $799. Both smartphones feature a premium build quality, have unique features, have excellent cameras, and are powered by flagship chipsets. Today, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Specifications

Specifications (click to expand) Specification Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Apple iPhone 12 Build Gorilla Glass Victus back

“Armor Aluminum” sides

IPX8

Aluminum mid-frame

Glass front and back

“Ceramic Shield” for glass protection

Dimensions & Weight 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (folded)

72.2 x 166.0 x 6.8mm (unfolded)

183g

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

162 grams (Global)

164 grams (USA)

Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (main screen) 22:9 aspect ratio 2640 x 1080 525ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1.9-inch Super AMOLED (outside “cover” screen) 260 x 512

6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED Display

2,532 x 1,170 resolution

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU

Apple A14 Bionic SoC 2x performance cores

4x power efficiency cores 5nm process node 4-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine

RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5

128/256GB UFS 3.1

4GB RAM

64/128/256GB

Battery & Charging 3,300mAh dual-cell battery

15W fast charging support

10W wireless charging support

4.5W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included

2,815 mAh battery as per certification listings

15W Wireless Charging with MagSafe

7.5W Qi Wireless Charging

Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Face ID (TrueDepth camera for facial recognition)

Rear Camera(s) Primary : 12MP, f/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide : 12MP, f/2.2, 123° FoV

Primary: 12MP

Secondary: 12MP, Ultra-wide angle

Front Camera(s) 10MP, f/2.4

12MP, f/2.2

Port(s) USB 3.1 Type-C Proprietary Lightning port Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Stereo speakers

Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

5G: Sub 6GHz mmWave for the USA

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

Software One UI based on Android 11 iOS 14 Other Features IPX8 IP68



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12: Design

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the iPhone 12 might not have a lot in common in terms of design, but both are comfortable to hold and are considered compact devices, especially the Z Flip 3 with its flip design. Although the iPhone 12 is smaller, the Z Flip 3 is still considered compact as it only weighs slightly more, and taller than the Apple device. In terms of thickness, the Z Flip can be 17.1 mm when folded, which is comparable to some laptops, but it takes up less space in your pocket. It can even fit in women’s jeans very easily – women’s jeans are often tighter, which makes devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or iPhone 12 Pro Max sized devices hard to fit, which is why the back pocket is often used instead.

The display is also much larger on the Z Flip 3 at 6.7 inches, and it also has an outer display that lets you use widgets to look at your notifications, messages and more, without even opening the device. The iPhone lights up the screen – if you set it up that way – when notifications arrive, so you’ll almost always have to unlock the device and pick it up to view notifications. It’s not a big issue by any means — most of us are already used to it — but the Z Flip 3 can indeed make everyday routines more streamlined and slightly easier in the long term.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12: Performance

The Z Flip 3 and the iPhone 12 are equipped with flagship-level chipsets, so they’re both excellent for playing graphics-intensive games, using multiple applications simultaneously, and more. Both devices offer similar performance; despite the iPhone only having 4GB of RAM, iOS is known for managing apps exceptionally well with less memory, so the performance of the two devices is closer than ever.

However, one thing where the Z Flip 3 outright wins is productivity. Android offers a split-screen option that lets you divide the screen into two and use two apps at the same time. iOS still doesn’t have this built-in, so the Galaxy device will offer a much better experience if that’s something you’re looking for. The Flip design will further help make this experience more enjoyable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12: Camera

While we’re still waiting for the final camera results of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we already know the camera is similar to what you see on the Galaxy S21 series. They offer flagship quality, even if the sensors themselves are from last year. The iPhone 12 on the other hand, is a true flagship device with an actual premium camera that can capture your most important moments in high quality. Both Samsung and Apple are known to be among the best manufacturers when it comes to image quality, and they’re both excellent. However, the iPhone 12 may offer slightly better performance when it gets to darker environments or night shots.

Both the Z Flip 3 and the iPhone 12 have 12MP sensors, and they both offer a normal wide and an ultrawide camera. There are some small differences between the sensors, but you’ll likely receive a similar experience. The only difference will be the image quality, as the color science and the algorithm will be different between the two devices due to the optimization techniques used by the companies.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12?

So which device should you buy? It’s kind of a tricky question, given that these devices are very different, and no, we’re not just talking about their operating systems. The iPhone 12 is one of the most compact, high-end, and affordable devices on the market today – yes, even with a price tag starting at $799. It’s cheaper, can excel at most things without a problem, and will continue to be updated for four to five more years.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also an excellent device — it has flagship specifications, a premium and more durable design thanks to the new IPX8 rating, and it’s the cheapest modern Flip phone by Samsung to date with a starting price of $999. If you’re looking for a new experience and always liked Flip phones in the past, it’s a device worth trying out.

