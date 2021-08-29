The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is an expensive device that starts at $999, while the iPhone 12 starts at $799. Both smartphones feature a premium build quality, have unique features, have excellent cameras, and are powered by flagship chipsets. Today, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12.
Samsung also announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at the Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. We’ve also written many versus guides to help you find the best devices and guides such as the best Galaxy Watch 4 chargers. In case you’re currently an Apple user thinking about giving the new Galaxy watches a try, we recommend you visit our Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6 article.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12: Design
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the iPhone 12 might not have a lot in common in terms of design, but both are comfortable to hold and are considered compact devices, especially the Z Flip 3 with its flip design. Although the iPhone 12 is smaller, the Z Flip 3 is still considered compact as it only weighs slightly more, and taller than the Apple device. In terms of thickness, the Z Flip can be 17.1 mm when folded, which is comparable to some laptops, but it takes up less space in your pocket. It can even fit in women’s jeans very easily – women’s jeans are often tighter, which makes devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or iPhone 12 Pro Max sized devices hard to fit, which is why the back pocket is often used instead.
The display is also much larger on the Z Flip 3 at 6.7 inches, and it also has an outer display that lets you use widgets to look at your notifications, messages and more, without even opening the device. The iPhone lights up the screen – if you set it up that way – when notifications arrive, so you’ll almost always have to unlock the device and pick it up to view notifications. It’s not a big issue by any means — most of us are already used to it — but the Z Flip 3 can indeed make everyday routines more streamlined and slightly easier in the long term.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12: Performance
The Z Flip 3 and the iPhone 12 are equipped with flagship-level chipsets, so they’re both excellent for playing graphics-intensive games, using multiple applications simultaneously, and more. Both devices offer similar performance; despite the iPhone only having 4GB of RAM, iOS is known for managing apps exceptionally well with less memory, so the performance of the two devices is closer than ever.
However, one thing where the Z Flip 3 outright wins is productivity. Android offers a split-screen option that lets you divide the screen into two and use two apps at the same time. iOS still doesn’t have this built-in, so the Galaxy device will offer a much better experience if that’s something you’re looking for. The Flip design will further help make this experience more enjoyable.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12: Camera
While we’re still waiting for the final camera results of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we already know the camera is similar to what you see on the Galaxy S21 series. They offer flagship quality, even if the sensors themselves are from last year. The iPhone 12 on the other hand, is a true flagship device with an actual premium camera that can capture your most important moments in high quality. Both Samsung and Apple are known to be among the best manufacturers when it comes to image quality, and they’re both excellent. However, the iPhone 12 may offer slightly better performance when it gets to darker environments or night shots.
Both the Z Flip 3 and the iPhone 12 have 12MP sensors, and they both offer a normal wide and an ultrawide camera. There are some small differences between the sensors, but you’ll likely receive a similar experience. The only difference will be the image quality, as the color science and the algorithm will be different between the two devices due to the optimization techniques used by the companies.
Should you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12?
So which device should you buy? It’s kind of a tricky question, given that these devices are very different, and no, we’re not just talking about their operating systems. The iPhone 12 is one of the most compact, high-end, and affordable devices on the market today – yes, even with a price tag starting at $799. It’s cheaper, can excel at most things without a problem, and will continue to be updated for four to five more years.
-
The iPhone 12 series come with the latest and most powerful A14 Bionic chipset and improved cameras.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also an excellent device — it has flagship specifications, a premium and more durable design thanks to the new IPX8 rating, and it’s the cheapest modern Flip phone by Samsung to date with a starting price of $999. If you’re looking for a new experience and always liked Flip phones in the past, it’s a device worth trying out.
-
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the latest foldable flagship from Samsung. It comes with a 4x larger outer display than its predecessor.