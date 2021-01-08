Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been in the rumour mill for a while now. We have been hearing rumors about Samsung providing a bigger outer display with its next clamshell foldable phone. Now, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been imagined in some renders that provide us an alleged look at what the upcoming smartphone could look like. It shows a new camera module, which has been seen on the leaked renders of the Galaxy S21. It makes sense that Samsung might be streamlining the design on its flagship offerings. The concept photo of the upcoming foldable phone shows a triple rear camera setup.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a Galaxy S21-esque camera design. The report shares the design of what the upcoming foldable phone could look like based on the concept image that was spotted online on a Korean forum. Essentially, the clamshell phone looks like a mix of the current Galaxy Z Flip and the upcoming Galaxy S21. The cover display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks enlarged. There have been speculations of Samsung providing a bigger display on its next clamshell phone. Hence, filling the one caveat that it had when compared to the competitor Moto Razr.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to feature narrow bezels and an Infinity-O display. It is likely to be the first Samsung foldable phone of the year 2021. It could be launched in the first quarter of this year. The foldable phone is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch foldable display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is tipped to launch three foldable phones this year. It could introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a clamshell design, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The report had contrasting details on the launch as it said that the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will reportedly make its debut in the first quarter of 2021, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will arrive in the third quarter.