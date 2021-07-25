In this article, we’ve combined all of the leaks and rumors to help you find out what to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable flagship. Details about the Z Flip 3 have leaked a lot in the past few weeks and months, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. We continuously see new information, including updated prices, more detailed render images, and new specifications, pop up every few days.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch?

Samsung has confirmed it will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th at 10 AM ET (2 PM UTC). The teaser itself clearly suggests we’ll see the introduction of the next Galaxy foldable flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices.

How much will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumored to cost somewhere between $1,045 – $1,110. For comparison, the previous generation of Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched at $1,380. The $200 to $300 price difference could mean it will be much more accessible to new customers, especially those who have been eyeing the foldable flagship series for over two years but still haven’t made the jump to spend so much money. If the price turns out to be accurate and Samsung manages to cut it by so much, then it’s very likely it may now sell a lot more than it did before.

If Samsung were also to offer some discounts and perks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would likely be the best foldable device in Samsung’s history as it would probably sell like hotcakes. This doesn’t necessarily mean the $1,300 price range isn’t affordable for everyone, but it does mean that reducing it by that much could make it so much more affordable to a lot more people.

Design

The design of the Z Flip 3 is rumored to stay similar to the original Galaxy Z Flip from last year but includes a number of changes and improvements that will make it more comfortable in hand and when used on a table. One of the biggest differences is going to be the outer display and the new dual-tone look. The tiny display is reportedly measured at 1.9 inches, and will provide an easy way to access notifications, control multimedia, show the time and any upcoming events that may be in your calendar for the day. The phone will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display.

The Z Flip 3 is also rumored to be more compact than the previous generation of Z Flip. The new dimensions are reportedly 166 x 72.2 x 7.3mm, which means that it will be ever so slightly shorter, and although it will be 0.1mm thicker, most people will hardly notice the differences. The new design modifications will further enhance the smartphone and make it more comfortable to hold. The inner foldable display is also rumored to receive a number of improvements, namely the Ultra-Thing Glass, which may be supplied by Corning this time.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also rumored to have a special Thom Browne Edition. This isn’t surprising since the previous generation of foldable flagships from Samsung also had this special edition, but it’s still great to see. The last Thom Browne Edition was a huge success, so Samsung is trying its best to replicate it again this year. Nor the fashion brand or Samsung has made any formal and official announcements yet about a potential partnership, so it remains to be seen whether this is true.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be available in eight new color options, including Dark Green, Light Violet, Dark Blue, Pink, Black, and White.

Power & Connection

The Z Flip 3 is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and has at least 8GB of memory, although there may also be other versions at 12GB. The minimum storage capacity should be 128GB, but there are also rumors of 256GB and 512GB variants. The device will also have WiFi 6, NFC, and Ultra-Wide Band connectivity.

The original Galaxy Z Flip had a 3,300 mAh battery, while the new Z Flip 3 is rumored to have a 2,300 mAh and 903 mAh battery, which would result in a combined 3,202 mAh capacity. This would be about a reduction of 100 mAh, which isn’t very massive, and the experience should be about the same as the previous generation thanks to the more efficient chipset and software improvements by Samsung and Qualcomm. The new smartphone will also support 9W Qi wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Camera

The back of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will house a dual-camera setup. The camera sensors are reported to be two 12MP sensors, but we’ve not heard anything about their specifications, so we can only speculate at this stage. What’s certain is one of the sensors will be a primary camera, while the other one will very likely be an ultrawide sensor. Telephoto would most certainly not fit into such a small and compact foldable smartphone. There’s currently no information about the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: What we want to see

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was an overall great first-generation product, but it had its shortcomings and weaknesses. The first and major issue is the display crease and the glass technology that was used. The crease was noticeable and could be seen when the display was turned off. If Samsung would find a way to make it less noticeable, it would surely win a lot more appreciation and make many people happy.

The glass technology was acceptable, but it was the same solution used on the Z Fold 2, which meant you could easily scratch the display if you had long fingernails. Samsung is rumored to have improved the display glass, so it will be interesting to see what it has managed to come up with a year later.

The small outer display looks very promising, but it will only be useful if Samsung acknowledges its tiny 1.9-inch screen. It would be great to see notifications on it, but it would also be fun and useful to make better selfies using the cameras on the back. If the screen could turn into a viewfinder while using the camera, it would bring back many memories from the old days when flip phones used to be able to do that.

The next on the list is most certainly the price. If the rumors turn out to be true and Samsung manages to ship the Galaxy Z Flip 3 up to 20% cheaper than the original Galaxy Z Flip, it’s almost guaranteed to be a popular smartphone, even if that’ll mean the lack of a few high-end flagship features, such as a 3x or more telephoto camera.