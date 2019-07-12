Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 render leaked, shows familiar design

The Galaxy Watch Active was introduced, among other accessories, alongside the Galaxy S9 line-up back in February, and rumor has it that the Galaxy Note10 will be accompanied, on August 7, by the Galaxy Watch Active2. What you see above is allegedly an official Galaxy Watch Active2 render Samsung will use for marketing, and it reveals some features of the upcoming wearable.

Visually it looks similar to the original model from earlier this year, which means that there’s no rotating bezel on the device. While the render shows a black model with a black leather band, rumors suggest that there will also be a gold and a silver option available.

The leather band is an important information which reveals that such a band option will either be available alongside the rubber band, or replace it altogether at launch. The power button has a red ring around it, which, in Apple’s case, means an LTE version, but with Samsung it is yet unknown whether it’s related to connectivity or other features. However, it definitely aims to make it stand out.

ECG and fall detection, available first on the Apple Watch Series 4, is also rumored to be among the features of the Galaxy Watch Active2. 40 and 44mm sizes are expected, according to rumors, as well as WiFi-only and LTE models.

It is unclear when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Watch Active2. While its display shows August 5, the Note10 will only arrive on August 7. The watch however, could be an IFA 2019 gadget. We’ll keep you posted!