More Samsung Galaxy Watch Active specs add to the confusion

It is intriguing how rumors and leaks can fairly predict and agree upon specifications for high-end smartphones, which are often well-kept secrets, but can’t do the same for smartwatches. Samsung’s upcoming wearable, believed to take the stage at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event, has been the topic of controversy not only over its name, but also over its upcoming specs.

Galaxy Sport, Galaxy Active, and Galaxy Watch Active have all been monikers used to describe its name. And, once we believed that we have all the specs nailed down, another report lands to contradict almost everything. It is now suggested that the Galaxy Watch Active will feature a round 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 360×360 resolution.

Battery is now said to be rated at 236mAh, but some other specs remain unchanged. These include the dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, 4GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. There is cellular version in sight, according to the report, and yes, it will still be a Tizen watch.