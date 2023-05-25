Based on earlier rumors, we already know that we should expect two new Samsung Galaxy smartwatches to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled to happen sometime in the second half of July. At the event, we’ll likely see the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Pro smartwatches, and a new set of renders reveal how they could look like, alongside some specs.

OnLeaks and MySmartPrice shared new renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Pro smartwatch. It’s worth pointing out that the source refers to the higher-end smartwatches as the Classic, and while there’s a possibility that Samsung could return the branding, we don’t believe the company will easily give up on the Pro branding that it started following in 2022.

The new renders reveal that Samsung might have listened to feedback and raised concerns, and it might be bringing back the beloved rotating bezel to the higher-end Galaxy Watch 6 Pro smartwatch. We previously shared our throughs about why we want it to return, and the advantages outweigh the cons by every stretch of the imagination.

The new Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, similar to its predecessor, will feature a rounded display and bring back the physical rotating bezel. At first glance, it looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which had fairly large and thick bezels around the display. The right side of the watch contains the home and back buttons, and the Watch 6 could have a magnetic loop strap attached to the watch and come in various strap options.

Given how many straps are available to the Galaxy Watch 5 series, we expect a similar lineup of first-party bands, and we can’t rule out the possibility of seeing a Bespoke edition with even more customizable options. The render doesn’t show us the smaller Galaxy Watch 6, but there’s a chance that it will likely feature the same digital rotating bezel as the current Galaxy Watch 5.

When it comes to the specifications, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is rumors to come with a 1.47-inch display with a 470 x 470 resolution Super AMOLED panel. The screen could be 0.7-inch larger than the one found on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The watch will reportedly last even longer on a single charge, and it might pack a 425 mAh battery, which would be significantly smaller than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s 590 mAh. As always, note that these are only rumors, and take it with a heavy grain of salt. The renders also reveal that Samsung will keep its standard wireless charging technology. We don’t yet know the charging speeds, but make sure to stay tuned as we’ll provide you more updates as they become available.

The Classic branding doesn’t make any sense

Many rumors claim that Samsung could return to the Classic branding, but that would make little to no sense. Samsung announced its Pro branding in 2022, when it launched the standard Galaxy Watch 5 and the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. The Pro model offered a larger chassis, even more, specialized features, and a larger display at a higher price tag. It included the best from Samsung, and while we did indeed hear a lot of complaints from users about the digital rotating bezel, it worked well most of the time. Therefore, it makes little to no sense why we’d see Samsung return to the old Classic branding after two years of hiatus.