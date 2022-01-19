Upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with notch spotted on Samsung's website

Samsung is all set to announce its Galaxy Tab S8 series along with Samsung Galaxy S22 series in February. Just a few days after its renders were leaked, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Samsung's own official website. The tablet was allegedly spotted on Samsung's Bixby support page by 91Mobiles.

The image shows a tablet next to a Samsung smartphone. But what's unique about this tablet is the notch up top. Samsung hasn't released a Galaxy Tab with a notch in the display yet and if previous rumors and reports are to be believed, this tablet is the Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Interestingly, the South Korean giant still hasn't removed the image from its website.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, but with a notch up top. It will offer a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It will have slimmer bezels and the notch will house the tablet's two 12MP cameras. It will come with 16GB of RAM and will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. The Tab S8 Ultra will make use of the space and come with a huge 11,200 mAh battery.

Are you looking forward to Samsung's upcoming Android tablet? Do you think a notch on a tablet is justified? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 91Mobiles | Via: Sammobile