Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra leaks on Amazon Italy, revealing colors and some specs

Amazon Italy leaked all of the upcoming versions and models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series, including the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra devices. All three appear to be available in both 5G cellular versions and Wi-Fi only. All new devices are listed with “Qualcomm” chipsets, which could likely refer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship SoC.

The Amazon listing shows all three tablets, and they appear to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and have both 5G cellular and Wi-Fi only models. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus will be available in three color options, Black, Silver, and Pink, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be limited to Black only. The trio will also support the S Pen, which can magnetically attach to the back of the device, under the camera.

Galaxy Tab S8

The Galaxy Tab S8 will come with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, and it will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The device will have both a 5G cellular and a Wi-Fi-only version, and it carries the model number X706B on Amazon. Tab S8 has a single 13MP rear camera, and a front selfie camera placed horizontally. The device has a dimension of 25.38 x 16.53 x 0.63 cm and weighs 507 grams. It will run Android 12, presumably One UI 4.0, and it has an 8,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes with most of the same specifications, but it will have a dimension of 28.5 x 18.5 x 0.57 cm and weigh 572 grams. The S8 Plus carries a model number of X806B, according to Amazon. It has a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, and it will too have a 13MP rear camera, and a selfie camera on the front. The Tab S8 Plus will have a 10,090 mAh battery, and the same S Pen support and magnetic placement on the back.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The most premium tablet is the Galaxy Tab S8, which will have the largest footprint of the series with 32.64 x 20.86 x 0.55 cm and weigh 728 grams. The Ultra carries a model number of X906B, according to Amazon. S8 Ultra comes with a massive 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848 display panel, and it’s also listed with the “Qualcomm” chipset on Amazon. Like its smaller siblings, it will be powered by Android 12 and One UI 4.0, and it will have the same 13MP rear camera, and two sensors on the front, housed in a notch, as we’ve seen previously.

Unsurprisingly, the Tab S8 Ultra will pack the largest battery of the series with 11,200 mAh capacity, and we’re still unsure if Samsung will include the S Pen and a wall adapter for the Galaxy Tab S8 Series.

The price for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has also been revealed on Amazon France, which says the S8 Ultra 128GB 5G model will cost €1,308.10 ($1,480), while the 128GB Wi-Fi only model will go for €1,159.32 ($1,312). The Amazon page also mentions the premium Samsung tablet will become available on February 25, confirming previously reported shipping dates. The listings for the Tab S8 and S8 Plus do not currently present the price or release date.

According to the latest rumors, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 series are rumored to launch alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which are expected to launch either on February 8 or February 9. The devices are expected to be available and start shipping on February 25, and we’re likely only a few weeks away from seeing the new flagships.