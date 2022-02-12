Galaxy Tab S8 becomes wildly popular in the US, Samsung pauses pre-orders

Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series just a few days ago. The new tablets from Samsung come with gorgeous displays, flagship processors, support for S Pen, premium material, and much more. Earlier it seemed like Samsung won't be able to give competition to Apple in the tablet space, but it seems otherwise as it seems that Samsung is selling Galaxy Tab S8 like hot-cakes in the US.

The flagship tablet series is so popular in the United States that Samsung has had to pause pre-orders in the countries. If you're looking to pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in the US and take advantage of the pre-order benefits, you'll not be able to do so as Samsung has stopped taking reservations on its website. Their website says:

"We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates"

However, if you're looking to place an order for the Tab S8 and were bummed to read this news, don't worry. We have scrapped through all the internet and found out the places where you can still place an order for the Tab S8 series. From Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy, here are all the places you can (still) grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from:

Did you know that during the pre-order, if you place an order for a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you'll get a free keyboard! Sweet deal. Did you order any of Samsung’s new tablets? Drop a comment and let us know!

Via: XDA Developers