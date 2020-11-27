The Black Friday deals are in full swing, and Samsung is jumping on the bandwagon too. It has discounts on several phones, TVs and tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7, which I quoted as “my favorite Android tablet” in our review is down from the usual price of $650. Moreover, Samsung is providing an extra $50 instant credit with its trade-in process.

As part of the trade-in, you can avail up to $400 instant credit and grab the Galaxy Tab S7 for as low as $150! Samsung is providing the highest instant discounts on the trade-in of the Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 Plus, iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone XS series. You’ll get a trade-in discount plus an instant rebate of $100.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 sports a full metal build with brushed metal sides. It feels sturdy in the hand. The weight is distributed well enough to let you hold it in one hand while reading an eBook or browsing through the web. It features an 11-inch display that is housed within slim bezels. While the Plus variant gets an AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LCD. It comes with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600, DCI-P3 color range, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is color-rich, vivid, and bright.

The device comes with AKG-tuned quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It is loud, and the sound is clear. Plus, the S-Pen comes right in the box with the Galaxy Tab S7. It sports a new design which makes it more comfortable to use. The low latency coupled with the 120Hz refresh rate makes my Surface Pen look ordinary. Further, Air Actions have been expanded to Smart select, Screen write, and more. What’s amazing about these is you can use them on any screen. It ships with Samsung’s OneUI 2.5 built on top of Android 10.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. You get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in the base variant. It packs an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. However, Samsung doesn’t bundle the 45W fast charger in the box as it comes with a 15W charger.