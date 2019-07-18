Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 renders leak, show off weird S-Pen placement

Last week a report suggested that Samsung might be skipping a number, jumping straight to the Galaxy Tab S6, for its upcoming tablet name. That report has now been confirmed by a recent leak of the tablet, seen above, showing off a dual-camera setup and a weird S-Pen location on the back.

That placement for the S-Pen on the back was a decision Samsung made in order to reportedly be able to charge the S-Pen wirelessly. When placed in side that particular groove on the back, the tablet will likely recharge the pen. It will be awkward to lay it on the table though.

Speaking of the cameras, the Galaxy Tab S6 will allegedly sport a 13MP+5MP dual-camera setup, where the latter is a wide-angle shooter. Apparently there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack, but you can spot the AKG branding on the back, meaning there will either be some audio tuning included, or some AKG-powered earphones.

The report also suggests that the Galaxy Tab S6 will likely launch with a keyboard cover which will be available for purchase separately. In terms of specs, expect a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128- and 246GB of storage, as well as the 10.5-inch display.